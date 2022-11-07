 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ravens vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

The Ravens and Saints meet in Week 9 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 9 inactives arrive at 6:45 p.m. ET on Monday.

By TeddyRicketson
Mark Andrews #89 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates with teammates after catching a pass for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 16, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Week 9 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 7. This week’s iteration of Monday Night Football will see the Baltimore Ravens flying south to take on the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know some big names will be absent for this game. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Ravens will be without starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman who has been ruled out with a foot injury and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the year. Tight end Mark Andrews was questionable for the game but was downgraded on Sunday and has been ruled out. Running back Gus Edwards is doubtful due to a hamstring injury. Linebacker Malik Harrison (foot), G Patrick Mekari (back), CB Marcus Peters (quadricep, knee) and WR Demarcus Robinson (groin) are all questionable.

The Saints have already ruled out LB Chase Hansen (knee), RB Mark Ingram (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). Keep in mind that WR Michael Thomas is on IR and could be done for the season. Teammate Jarvis Landry is questionable to play with an ankle injury.

More From DraftKings Nation