Ravens vs. Saints inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season will wrap up on Monday, November 7. This week’s iteration of Monday Night Football will see the Baltimore Ravens flying south to take on the New Orleans Saints. Kickoff from Caesers Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know some big names will be absent for this game. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Ravens will be without starting wide receiver Rashod Bateman who has been ruled out with a foot injury and is expected to be sidelined for the rest of the year. Tight end Mark Andrews was questionable for the game but was downgraded on Sunday and has been ruled out. Running back Gus Edwards is doubtful due to a hamstring injury. Linebacker Malik Harrison (foot), G Patrick Mekari (back), CB Marcus Peters (quadricep, knee) and WR Demarcus Robinson (groin) are all questionable.

The Saints have already ruled out LB Chase Hansen (knee), RB Mark Ingram (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen). Keep in mind that WR Michael Thomas is on IR and could be done for the season. Teammate Jarvis Landry is questionable to play with an ankle injury.