Romeo Doubs to miss time with high-ankle sprain ahead of Week 10 vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers are spiraling a bit after losing five-straight games to a list of not-so great teams. Now, they’ve gotten some bad news, as rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs has a high-ankle sprain, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

High-ankle sprains average around four-weeks of missed time, give or take a week or two. We’ll see if Doubs ends up going on I.R. or not, which would force him to miss at least four games.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Doubs has been hit and miss this season, but in comparison to the team as a whole, he’s been a bit of a standout. Like all rookies, he’s had inconsistency, but he’s shown great ability at times, giving the team and their fans some hope that they hit on a wide receiver.

This injury will likely keep Allen Lazard firmly atop the pecking order in Green Bay, as he’s been the most-consistent receiver on the team. He is dealing with a shoulder injury, but played through it and put up good numbers in a bad loss to the Lions.

Sammy Watkins is set to see the most uptick in snaps, but he hasn’t shown enough to feel good about starting him in fantasy. The hope would be that Christian Watson finally takes a step forward to fill the void, but injuries continue to hold him back.