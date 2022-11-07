Josh Allen injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills were stunned by The New York Jets on Sunday, as they fell 20-17 in New Jersey. The Bills can muddle through that setback, but would not be able to navigate a longterm injury to their star quarterback Josh Allen. Thankfully, Allen appears to have avoided a longterm injury, but is dealing with some pain in his throwing elbow.

Allen will likely be limited in practices this week as they prepare for the Vikings, but he is still expected to play, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Rapoport reports that it is an injury that they will monitor, but nothing significant, but he does mention that they are still doing tests.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

In the unlikely event that Allen cant play this week, Case Keenum would get to face his old team the Vikings in Week 10. That would be good for him, but not for the team as a whole and not for the fantasy players on the team. Let’s just hope Allen isn’t hampered and plays up to his usual ability.