Deebo Samuel back at practice ahead of Week 10 vs. Chargers

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel was back at practice on Monday ahead of the Niners’ Sunday night matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 10. Samuel missed last week’s game against the Rams with a hamstring injury, and the 49ers had a bye in Week 9, allowing him more time to rest and recover.

Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Kyle Juszczyk and Jason Verrett were on the field for the early part of practice. Javon Kinlaw, Arik Armstead and Dre Greenlaw were not. #49ers — Tracy Sandler (@49ersfangirl) November 7, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Samuel’s year has been up and down so far since he requested a trade and missed OTAs ahead of the season. He has caught a career-low 59.3% of his targets, and has been limited on the ground, rushing for 138 yards. Samuel has found the end zone three times, and sits behind Brandon Aiyuk in receiving yards and Jeff Wilson, Jr. in rushing yards.

Samuel is rostered in over 98% of ESPN fantasy leagues, so we can expect his return to make an impact this week. It’s hard to say how he’ll do against the Chargers, though, in a season where he’s got 115 receiving yards one week and just 20 the next. His good days are good, but his inconsistency this season is worth taking a second look for fantasy managers.