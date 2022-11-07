Aaron Jones injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Cowboys

The Green Bay Packers are in a bit of a spiral, having lost five games in a row, but they did get some good news today. Their start running back and best offensive play Aaron Jones, should be able to play in Week 10 against the Cowboys, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Schefter reports that Jones had tests run on his ankle that came back negative. He was forced from their Week 10 loss to the lowly Lions with an ankle injury, but did say he wanted to go back in, but the team was cautious with their star

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

If Jones were to miss any time, his backup A.J. Dillon would get the bulk of the work and have fantasy value. As it is, Jones is a fantasy start whenever healthy, even if the team doesn’t quite use him like we’d hope.