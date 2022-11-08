Steelers optimistic TJ Watt can return in Week 10

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming out of their bye week and will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. They have been without star linebacker TJ Watt since Week 1. He has been dealing with both pectoral and knee injuries, and we have seen what a Watt-less Steelers defense looks like, and it isn’t pretty. He is a game-changer when he touches the field, and Pittsburgh desperately needs him to provide a spark to the defense.

Mike Tomlin says T.J. Watt and Damontae Kazee have been participating in practice and he's "optimistic" about their inclusion.



Kazee said yesterday he expected to be activated from IR by Thursday. Would expect a similar timeline on Watt. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

If Watt can return, he is going to terrorize the Saints' offensive line. Quarterback

Andy Dalton was sacked four times last week, and running back Alvin Kamara was held to only 30 rushing yards. A healthy Watt could spell a similar outcome for Kamara, even though Pittsburgh typically gives up a lot of rushing yards. If Watt is active, you can also feel comfortable streaming the Steelers' defense this week.