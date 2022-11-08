 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Steelers optimistic TJ Watt can return in Week 10

We break down the news that the Steelers pass rusher could be back in the lineup this week.

By DKNation Staff Updated
T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during warmups prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming out of their bye week and will take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 10 of the NFL season. They have been without star linebacker TJ Watt since Week 1. He has been dealing with both pectoral and knee injuries, and we have seen what a Watt-less Steelers defense looks like, and it isn’t pretty. He is a game-changer when he touches the field, and Pittsburgh desperately needs him to provide a spark to the defense.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

If Watt can return, he is going to terrorize the Saints' offensive line. Quarterback
Andy Dalton was sacked four times last week, and running back Alvin Kamara was held to only 30 rushing yards. A healthy Watt could spell a similar outcome for Kamara, even though Pittsburgh typically gives up a lot of rushing yards. If Watt is active, you can also feel comfortable streaming the Steelers' defense this week.

More From DraftKings Nation