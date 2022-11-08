Giants WR Kenny Golladay could be back in Week 10

The New York Giants are set to face the Houston Texans in Week 10 of the NFL season. They are coming out of their bye week and were definitely in need of the time off to try and get healthier for the second half of the season. In what feels like the NFL’s version of snipe hunting, there are reports that WR Kenny Golladay could play again this week. He has been sidelined with a knee injury that has seen him away from the field since early October.

Only two Giants not expected to practice Tuesday: TE Daniel Bellinger (eye) and RT Evan Neal (knee).



That means WR Kenny Golladay (knee) among those that return. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) November 8, 2022

Fantasy Football implications Week 10

Golladay has only played in four games this season. He has tallied only two receptions on six targets for a whopping 22 yards. Whether defenses are just shutting him down or if he stole Daniel Jones’ lunch money, Golladay has been the definition of irrelevant this season. If he does return, he has a good matchup against the Texans, but that isn’t enough to trust him this week. There really aren’t any New York pass-catchers I would trust unless you are desperate, and then would only look at Darius Slayton or Wan’Dale Robinson.