Keenan Allen won’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. 49ers

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen won’t practice on Wednesday, per Lindsey Thiry. Allen hasn’t really played a full game all season yet and he’s off to a bad start this week. Head coach Brandon Staley does call him “day-to-day,” and doesn’t rule him out this week, but he is likely a long shot to return. Allen himself has said he won’t to be 100% before trying to play again and it doesn’t sound like he’s close enough to that yet.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Mike Williams is already out and if Allen were to miss again, we would again see Josh Palmer lead the way, with Gerald Everett and DeAndre Carter next in line for targets. But, in the end, the offense will run through Austin Ekeler, per usual.