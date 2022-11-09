 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Keenan Allen won’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. 49ers

We break down the news that Keenan Allen has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.


Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up prior to the game against the Seattle Seahawks at SoFi Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Chargers lost 23-37. Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen won’t practice on Wednesday, per Lindsey Thiry. Allen hasn’t really played a full game all season yet and he’s off to a bad start this week. Head coach Brandon Staley does call him “day-to-day,” and doesn’t rule him out this week, but he is likely a long shot to return. Allen himself has said he won’t to be 100% before trying to play again and it doesn’t sound like he’s close enough to that yet.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Mike Williams is already out and if Allen were to miss again, we would again see Josh Palmer lead the way, with Gerald Everett and DeAndre Carter next in line for targets. But, in the end, the offense will run through Austin Ekeler, per usual.

