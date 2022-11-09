 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Matthew Stafford injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Cardinals

We break down the news that Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) is wrapped up by Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) during the regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 06, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the NFL season. They may have to do so without quarterback Matthew Stafford as he is in the concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. It remains unclear if Stafford suffered a concussion or if he just has the symptoms and is going through the protocols due to that. If he is unable to play on Sunday, John Wolford would likely get the start for Los Angeles.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

If Stafford is active, the usual suspects will all have their fantasy relevance. Darrell Henderson, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee can all be started as per usual. If Stafford sits, things get interesting. Wolford has played in four career games and has completed 23 of 42 passes for 236 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. You have to assume if anyone stays fantasy relevant it would be Cooper Kupp. I think Henderson also will keep his head above water, but I wouldn’t start Higbee with the backup in there.

