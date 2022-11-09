Matthew Stafford injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams are set to play the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 of the NFL season. They may have to do so without quarterback Matthew Stafford as he is in the concussion protocol, per head coach Sean McVay. It remains unclear if Stafford suffered a concussion or if he just has the symptoms and is going through the protocols due to that. If he is unable to play on Sunday, John Wolford would likely get the start for Los Angeles.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is in the concussion protocol, per Sean McVay. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) November 9, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

If Stafford is active, the usual suspects will all have their fantasy relevance. Darrell Henderson, Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbee can all be started as per usual. If Stafford sits, things get interesting. Wolford has played in four career games and has completed 23 of 42 passes for 236 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. You have to assume if anyone stays fantasy relevant it would be Cooper Kupp. I think Henderson also will keep his head above water, but I wouldn’t start Higbee with the backup in there.