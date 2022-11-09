Chuba Hubbard injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Falcons

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard is expected to return to the field against the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday Night Football this week. He has been dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out for two weeks, but was a full practice participant this past week.

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard (ankle) indicated he will play Thursday. — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) November 8, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Hubbard returns to a rejuvenated run game for this Panthers team, led by an explosive D’Onta Foreman ever since the Panthers traded away Christian McCaffrey. The Foreman-Hubbard duo shocked viewers in Carolina’s first game without McCaffrey, combining for 181 yards on the ground in a victory over the Buccaneers. Hubbard added a touchdown, as well.

It will be very interesting to see what Carolina does with Hubbard now that Foreman has become such a clear RB1. Hubbard certainly had a value add in the game against the Bucs, but he hasn’t played since then, so he might still be trying to find his fit in this newly structured offense.

Foreman, a popular addition to lineups in the past few weeks, may see a slight decrease in yardage if he is splitting snaps and carries with Hubbard on Thursday.