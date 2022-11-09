Evan Engram injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Chiefs

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram was officially limited at Wednesday’s practice ahead of the team’s Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Engram suffered a back injury at some point during the team’s Week 9 contest and that heavily impacted his production.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

A limited practice Wednesday is a good sign when it comes to the severity of Engram’s injury. Head coach Doug Pederson said he’s not worried about Engram’s availability for Week 10, so this might be more about pain management than actual rehab work. If Engram were to suffer a setback and not be able to participate in the team’s Week 10 contest, Dan Arnold and Chris Manhertz would be the tight ends to see snaps. However, Engram’s absence would likely add targets for receivers like Christian Kirk and Zay Jones over the backup tight end options.