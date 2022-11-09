Ezekiel Elliott injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott should return this week against the Packers, per owner, general manager, and good ol’ boy Jerry Jones on his weekly radio spot. Jones said he “anticipated” Elliott playing this week.

Elliott did miss their Monday practice coming off the bye, but Wednesday is the practice we’d like to see him at least get limited work in. Elliott’s backup, Tony Pollard, scored three touchdowns and continued to look great with Elliott out in Week 8, but Jones has said that Zeke is still the guy and the team doesn’t appear to want to get Pollard more than 30 snaps as they tap him for explosive plays and let Elliott grind things out.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

If Elliott does suit up, he should return to his starting role, which include goal line opportunities and the bulk of the snaps. He will be worth starting in fantasy, while Pollard drops down into a flex position once again.