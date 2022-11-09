 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nico Collins returns to practice ahead of Week 10 vs. Giants

We break down the news that Collins is set to return. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By grace.mcdermott
Houston Texans v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins returned to practice on Wednesday after missing two weeks with a groin injury. The Texans face the New York Giants on Sunday of Week 10. Collins has amassed 305 yards over 18 receptions so far this season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Collins’ return is of the utmost importance to a Texans team that is in the midst of contentious dealings with starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks, who wanted to be traded and did not play last week.

The Texans relied on Phillip Dorsett and Chris Moore in their absence, leaning on Dameon Pierce for rushing yards to put up a respectable performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. The Texans are struggling at 1-6-1 this season.

While Cooks and Houston work through their differences, we can expect Collins to see a majority of the snaps and be a primary target for Davis Mills this weekend.

