Brandin Cooks spotted at practice ahead of Week 10 vs. Giants

Houston Texans wide receiver Brandon Cooks missed their Thursday night Week 9 game against the Eagles after getting upset that the team didn’t trade him at the deadline. There of course could be more to that story and likely is, but from the outside, that’s how it looks. The good news for the Texans is that he has returned to practice, per Brooks Kubena.

Cooks wasn’t practicing, but was on the side riding a stationary bicycle. Most of the season Cooks has had a vet day of rest on Wednesdays, so his non-participation in practice doesn’t seem like a big deal at this point. If he were to miss Thursday, that would change the positive outlook.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

The Texans look like they could get both Cooks and Nico Collins back this week. Collins returned to practice on Wednesday, as he has been out with a groin injury. The Texans need those two healthy and playing to be able to take some pressure off the running game, led by Dameon Pierce.