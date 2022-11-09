David Njoku injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns are coming off their bye, but injured tight end David Njoku won’t practice on Wednesday, per Jake Trotter. Njoku did say that he plans on playing this Sunday, but not practicing on Wednesday makes it pretty clear that he’s not a slam dunk to play.

Njoku has played well this season, as he has caught 34 passes for 418 yards and a touchdown through six full games and a game in which he was injured. His numbers aren’t up there with Mark Andrews or Travis Kelce, but he’s averaged 6.8 targets a game and 68.5 yards per game, which has him as the sixth-best tight end in fantasy points per game.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

If Njoku is healthy enough to play, it’s probably worth starting him in fantasy unless he’s backing up a stud at the position. His backup, Harrison Bryant, hasn’t done much since Njoku was injured, so he can remain on waiver wires.