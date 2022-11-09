 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jonathan Taylor practicing ahead of Week 10 vs. Broncos

We break down the news that Jonathan Taylor has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

Jonathan Taylor #28 of the Indianapolis Colts runs with the ball in the third quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts were once again without their top running back last week, a week that saw them lose embarrassingly to the Patriots and lose their head coach to a layoff. Taylor didn’t practice last week after aggravating his ankle injury, but he did return to practice on Wednesday, per James Boyd.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

The Colts are in dire straits after letting go of Frank Reich and hiring a head coach who has never coached at the college or professional level in Jeff Saturday. And with Sam Ehlinger in at quarterback, the offense was totally shut down on Sunday. Taylor has a shot at putting up numbers because he is talented, but he hasn’t been able to in between injuries this season.

