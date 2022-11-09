Jonathan Taylor practicing ahead of Week 10 vs. Broncos

The Indianapolis Colts were once again without their top running back last week, a week that saw them lose embarrassingly to the Patriots and lose their head coach to a layoff. Taylor didn’t practice last week after aggravating his ankle injury, but he did return to practice on Wednesday, per James Boyd.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

The Colts are in dire straits after letting go of Frank Reich and hiring a head coach who has never coached at the college or professional level in Jeff Saturday. And with Sam Ehlinger in at quarterback, the offense was totally shut down on Sunday. Taylor has a shot at putting up numbers because he is talented, but he hasn’t been able to in between injuries this season.