Ryan Tannehill injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Broncos

The Tennessee Titans have gotten a glimpse of what life without Ryan Tannehill under center could look like, and it hasn’t been pretty. Malik Willis hasn’t been able to adjust his collegiate game to the NFL, so the Titans are in desperate need of Tannehill to heal. Derrick Henry has been the focal point of the offense, but Tennessee needs to have a confident passer under center to round out their offense. Tannehill has missed the last two games and is dealing with a lot of pain this week.

#Titans' Tannehill: Going to be dealing with pain tolerance for a while. It's definitely testing my patience, doing everything I can to help it heal. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) November 9, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Tannehill hasn’t been a fantasy-relevant quarterback because he hasn't had consistent performances with his wide receivers. If Tannehill is back, nothing much changes for fantasy football. Henry should still be the focal point of the offense, and we have yet to see a pass-catcher cement themselves with weekly fantasy football value.