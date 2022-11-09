 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ryan Tannehill injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Broncos

We break down the news that Ryan Tannehill is dealing with an ankle injury. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Ryan Tannehill #22 of the Tennessee Titans throws a pass during a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Titans defeated the Colts 19-10. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans have gotten a glimpse of what life without Ryan Tannehill under center could look like, and it hasn’t been pretty. Malik Willis hasn’t been able to adjust his collegiate game to the NFL, so the Titans are in desperate need of Tannehill to heal. Derrick Henry has been the focal point of the offense, but Tennessee needs to have a confident passer under center to round out their offense. Tannehill has missed the last two games and is dealing with a lot of pain this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Tannehill hasn’t been a fantasy-relevant quarterback because he hasn't had consistent performances with his wide receivers. If Tannehill is back, nothing much changes for fantasy football. Henry should still be the focal point of the offense, and we have yet to see a pass-catcher cement themselves with weekly fantasy football value.

