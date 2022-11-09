Derrick Henry not practicing Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. Broncos

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. The Tennessee Titans are set to welcome the Denver Broncos to town in an AFC matchup. The Titans have a lengthy injury report as quarterback Ryan Tannehill continues to recover. Last week, running back Derrick Henry popped up on the injury report with a foot issue, but still managed to play in the game on Sunday. He didn’t practice on Wednesday to begin the week, and it remains to be seen if it is a rest day for the veteran or if he is nursing a foot injury still.

Not partaking during open part of #Titans practice: Derrick Henry, Kristian Fulton, Josh Thompson, Amani Hooker, Zach Cunningham, Bud Dupree, David Long, Aaron Brewer, Teair Tart, Denico Autry and Jeffery Simmons. — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) November 9, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

From what we saw last week, even if Henry is dealing with a foot injury, he can play through it. With Tannehill sidelined and Malik Willis under center, the Titans' offense has quite literally run through Henry. If he is able to practice later in the week and is active on Sunday, you are still going to start him in your Week 10 fantasy football lineups.

If Henry is sidelined for the game and can’t play, his backup projects to be Dontrell Hilliard. He would likely split time with the rookie running back Hassan Haskins and would be a risky play in fantasy football. I’d say you’re better off finding a different team’s running back, especially if Tannehill can’t go and Willis is the quarterback again. Even if Tannehill is active, but Henry is not, pivot away from the Titans backfield.