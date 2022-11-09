 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Russell Gage injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Seahawks

We break down the news that Gage has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 10 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Kansas City Chiefs v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Russell Gage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs downfield during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 2, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage did not take the practice field Wednesday as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury. Gage has not had a big season with the Bucs and is now dealing with what seems to be a nagging issue. He’s missed the team’s last two contests with this injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

This obviously isn’t a great start for Gage in terms of coming back to the field but the Bucs are likely taking notes on some other major hamstring injuries around the league. The recovery time here has varied significantly and it seems like all these guys are having setbacks with their injuries. The last thing the Bucs need is for Gage to aggravate the issue.

If Gage were to continue to miss games, slot receiver Scotty Miller likely emerges as a viable fantasy play in PPR formats.

