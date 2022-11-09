Mecole Hardman doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 10 vs. Jaguars

Week 10 of the NFL season will see the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs added to their wide receiver depth at the 2022 trade deadline. They picked up former New York Giants wideout Kadarius Toney, and this will be the second week with him on the team. It remains to be seen how much the presence of Toney can eat into teammate Mecole Hardman's workload. Hardman has been dealing with abdominal cramps and didn’t practice on Wednesday.

No practice today for Mecole Hardman. Abdominal injury — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) November 9, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Hardman has been the WR4 over the last four weeks and has scored a touchdown in three straight games. While this is impressive, he is in a crowded wide receiver room, and it remains to be seen how long he can sustain this workload. If Hardman is active, you kind of have to start him with the hot streak that he has been on.

If Hardman is inactive, you should pivot to JuJu Smith-Schuster in your lineup. While he was likely already starting, he definitely would see an uptick in usage without Hardman in the lineup. In deeper leagues, you could also look at starting Toney, who should see an uptick in usage.