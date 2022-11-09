Mike Evans injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Seahawks

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be in Germany this week to prepare for a Week 10 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. The NFL is expanding its global reach and Germany is the next frontier for the league with the Bucs and Seahawks playing there in Week 10. Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans is dealing with a ribs and ankle injury. He turned in a limited practice to begin the week’s preparations.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Evans played through some sort of injury in Week 9, and it’s hard to tell whether it was the ribs or ankle he was favoring. The receiver managed to get through the contest, so this limited session is likely more precautionary than anything else. Expect Evans to suit up with no issues barring a setback Thursday or Friday. If Evans doesn’t suit up, Chris Godwin and Julio Jones will be bigger factors in Tampa Bay’s offense.