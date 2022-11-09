Dameon Pierce injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Giants

The Houston Texans star rookie running back Dameon Pierce appears to have been dinged up in Week8, as he was listed as limited with a chest/shoulder injury on Wednesday’s injury report. Pierce was officially limited, so there’s a decent chance the injuries aren’t going to impact his ability to suit up this week against the Giants.

Pierce has been great this season despite teams not needing to spend too much time slowing down QB Davis Mills’ passing game. Pierce has rushed 148 times for 678 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 20-of-24 targets for 98 yards and another touchdown through eight games.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Pierce is still likely to play unless this injury happened to take place during practice on Wednesday. If he plays, he’s a must start each week. If he doesn’t play, Rex Burkhead would likely see a good amount of snaps, but they could add some bodies in there to take away some work.