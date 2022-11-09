Darren Waller injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Colts

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller once again turned in a limited practice Wednesday to start the team’s Week 10 preparations against the Indianapolis Colts. Waller suffered this injury in a matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs and hasn’t played since. He’s missed the last two games after being deemed questionable entering Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

This is a frustrating designation for Waller’s fantasy managers, who have seemingly been told by the coaching staff the player is close to playing. It looks like Waller is headed for the same type of workload this week as he had in Week 8 and Week 9. Unless he turns in a full practice, which is unlikely, he’ll be hit with a questionable tag ahead of the game.

If Waller misses another contest, Foster Moreau would be the natural replacement for him. Moreau is primarily a blocking tight end but could have value in the red zone against the Colts.