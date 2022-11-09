Kyler Murray injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray did not participate in practice on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Murray is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

If Murray sits out of the Cardinals’ Week 10 game against the Rams, Arizona will suffer both in the air and on the ground. His backup is Colt McCoy, who has not yet appeared in a Cardinals game this season. In 2021, McCoy started in three games, going 2-1 while completing 74.7% of his passes and throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

Murray is Arizona’s leading rusher this season, gaining 359 yards and two touchdowns on the ground while passing for over 2,000 yards so far. The rest of the offense has dealt with myriad injuries this season, but now that they’re finally mostly healthy, Murray is questionable for this weekend.