D’Andre Swift injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Bears

Week 10 of the NFL season is here. We will see the Detroit Lions taking on the Chicago Bears in an NFC North matchup. The Lions are seeing their season slip away as preseason expectations are not being met. They are falling short of the hype generated by Hard Knocks and have struggled with injuries all year. Running back D’Andre Swift can’t seem to stay healthy and is still dealing with an ankle and shoulder injury. He started Week 10 with a limited practice participation on Wednesday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Swift has played in five games this season and has 34 carries for 247 yards and a touchdown. He has added 16 receptions on 21 targets for 144 yards and two touchdowns. If he is active, you will likely play him for his upside. Detroit has been slowly working him back into the game plan, and this matchup is too good to pass up.

If Swift sits, his backup Jamaal Williams will see another large workload. He has been a fantasy football stud this year, and that would likely continue if Swift is missing in action yet again.