Josh Reynolds injury update ahead of Week 10 vs. Bears

We have made it to Week 10 of the NFL season. The Detroit Lions will take on the Chicago Bears in an NFC North matchup. The Lions’ offense is still reeling from the departure of TJ Hockenson, who was traded at the NFL trade deadline. Quarterback Jared Goff is going to have to rely on his wide receivers even more, but they have to get healthy first. Josh Reynolds is dealing with a back injury and did not practice on Wednesday to start Week 10.

Fantasy football implications for Week 10

Reynolds is a player that could end up seeing an increased workload with Hockenson no longer on the team. He has played in seven games and has caught 26 of his 42 targets for 357 yards and two touchdowns. Reynolds is on the cusp of weekly fantasy football relevance if he is healthy. If he is active, I think you could flex him in deeper leagues.

If Reynolds is inactive, then it likely means a bigger role for Amon-Ra St. Brown and the running backs. Kalif Raymond would be the receiver that would see an uptick in targets, but I’m hesitant to back him in fantasy football leagues as you look to make a playoff push.