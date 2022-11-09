Injury report for Falcons vs. Panthers in Week 10

The Atlanta Falcons face the Carolina Panthers on Thursday Night Football in Week 10. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium and will air on Prime Video. The Falcons are a 2.5-favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the over/under checking in at 42.5.

Thursday night’s contest marks the second time in three weeks that these NFC South rivals will face each other, with the Falcons taking the first game with a three-point win in overtime. Atlanta is 4-5 on the season but surprisingly sits in first place in the NFC South. They will look to move to .500 on the season after suffering a close three-point loss to the Chargers in Week 9.

The Panthers clearly have their eyes set on the future, as they sit at 2-7 on the season and in last place in their division. Despite a rough performance last week in which he was benched with two quick interceptions, PJ Walker was announced the starter once more for Thursday’s matchup versus the Falcons. Carolina is looking to snap a two-game losing skid, with their latest defeat coming in a 42-21 blowout to the Bengals.

Both teams will largely have their key playmakers on offense on the field for Thursday, but their defenses will be without some important positional players.

Falcons injury report: Week 10

Out

S Erik Harris (ankle)

TE Feleipe Franks (calf)

CB AJ Terrell (hamstring)

Questionable

T Chuma Edoga (personal)

Panthers injury report: Week 10

Out

POS PLAYER (injury)

WR Rashard Higgins (illness)

S Juston Burris (head)

Questionable

LB Arron Mosby (hamstring)

Fantasy football impact

Not much has changed day-to-day for both teams’ injury designations, and on the short week if a player misses practice on Tuesday the chances of them suiting up on Thursday Night Football is slim. Fantasy managers should be encouraged to see Cordarrelle Patterson absent on the injury report, with his volume likely to be ramped up in his second game since returning from injury.

On the receiver front, the absence of Rashard Higgins for Carolina should only mean more looks for their top two wideouts. DJ Moore continues to be the unquestioned top target in the Panthers’ passing game, but Terrace Marshall Jr. is quietly vaulting into the WR2 conversation in Carolina. Both players should see ample opportunities through the air, with Walker hopefully posting a bounce-back performance from last week.