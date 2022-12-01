Romeo Doubs returns to practice ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears

Thursday PM Update: Doubs was listed as a limited participant at practice on Thursday. If Doubs is going to return to the field on Sunday, you’d like to see a full participation in practice on Friday. Otherwise, Doubs could be sidelined another week.

Green Bay Packers rookie wide receiver Romeo Doubs was practicing on Wednesday, per Ryan Wood. Doubs is trying to return from a high ankle sprain that he suffered in Week 9 against the Lions. He has missed the last three games and could return this week against the Bears, but could also use next week’s bye to get even healthier.

When Doubs does return, it will be the first time both of the Packers rookie receivers would start and play together as legitimate top targets for Aaron Rodgers, if he can play through his injuries.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

We’ve seen Watson take over here of late, scoring touchdown after touchdown the last three weeks. Doubs couldn’t quite get to his level of production when healthy, but he showed plenty of upside for fantasy before his injury. Both are worthy of starts in fantasy when healthy.