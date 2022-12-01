 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Leonard Fournette injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints

We break down the news that Fournette has a hip injury. What it means for Week 13 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Leonard Fournette of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unable to get a much-needed win last week against the Browns, making their Week 13 contest on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints that much more important. Tampa Bay might be getting running back Leonard Fournette back after he missed Week 12 with a hip injury. The running back was seen at practice Thursday and we’ll eventually get a designation on his workload.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Fournette has seen Rachaad White take over as the lead running back but the veteran is still getting some touches near the goal line and in the passing game. This is becoming another backfield where the team operates with multiple players rather than one workhorse. Look for Fournette to be integrated into the gameplan if he does get cleared, and be a solid flex option. Fournette’s return would take White out of the featured role and would almost eliminate Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s playing time.

