Leonard Fournette injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Saints

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unable to get a much-needed win last week against the Browns, making their Week 13 contest on Monday Night Football against the New Orleans Saints that much more important. Tampa Bay might be getting running back Leonard Fournette back after he missed Week 12 with a hip injury. The running back was seen at practice Thursday and we’ll eventually get a designation on his workload.

No Antoine Winfield Jr, Mike Edwards, Vita Vea or Tristan Wirfs for the #Bucs today.



Leonard Fournette, Russell Gage, Luke Goedeke, Sean Murphy-Bunting and Logan Ryan all practiced. pic.twitter.com/YYRnVaXMA8 — PewterReport (@PewterReport) December 1, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Fournette has seen Rachaad White take over as the lead running back but the veteran is still getting some touches near the goal line and in the passing game. This is becoming another backfield where the team operates with multiple players rather than one workhorse. Look for Fournette to be integrated into the gameplan if he does get cleared, and be a solid flex option. Fournette’s return would take White out of the featured role and would almost eliminate Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s playing time.