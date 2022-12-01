Benny Snell injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Falcons

Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Pittsburgh Steelers will hit the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons. The Steelers' offense has had an up-and-down season and hasn’t been able to get into a rhythm. It looks like another topsy-turvy week, as the running back room is dealing with injuries. Starting running back Najee Harris has an oblique injury, while the backup Benny Snell is dealing with a knee injury. For Snell, the injury popped up on the injury report on Thursday, which causes his availability for Sunday to be in question.

No Najee Harris for the second day in a row — and Benny Snell was limited with a knee issue. pic.twitter.com/R9pTRA6sn3 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 1, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Snell has been largely overshadowed in the Pittsburgh offense. Najee Harris has the starting role locked down, and rookie running back Jaylen Warren has impressed as the backup. Warren has played so well that there are thoughts of a split backfield going forward between him and Harris. This leaves Snell left behind with his 12 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown in 11 games. Even if he is active, or if Harris is inactive, Snell shouldn’t be in your fantasy football lineup.