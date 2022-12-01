DeVonta Smith injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Titans

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. This week, the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Tennessee Titans. While all eyes are going to be on AJ Brown in his revenge game, DeVonta Smith is having a solid season as the No. 2 wide receiver for Philly. Smith is dealing with a groin injury to start Week 13. He has logged a limited practice on both Wednesday and Thursday and would need a full practice Friday to erase any concern about his status on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Smith has played in all 11 games for the Eagles and has 56 receptions on 79 targets for 609 yards and three touchdowns. He ranks second on the team behind Brown for most of the team’s receiving stats, but he has three more receptions than Brown does. Based on his usage, if Smith is active, you will start him in your Week 13 fantasy football leagues. If he is inactive, Brown would likely see more targets. Quez Watkins would be the next man up, but he would be too risky to slot in as a replacement.