 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

KJ Hamler injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Ravens

We break down the news that KJ Hamler has a hamstring injury. What it means for Week 13 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Denver Broncos wide receiver KJ Hamler (1) runs the ball in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High.&nbsp; Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos are not having the best luck with wide receiver injuries this season. Right now they have both Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler not practicing on Wednesday. Hamler’s hamstring injury has kept him out the last three games.

We knew Hamler would be out for a while, but with injured reserve being a four game stint, four games is usually when we start expecting an injured player to return to practice if he wasn’t placed on I.R. We’ll see if he can still get back to practice this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

With Jeudy and Hamler out, Kendall Hinton has seen a good amount of targets. The Broncos offense has been so bad that no one receiver has been able to become consistent of late. Jeudy had been the closest to that consistency. Courtland Sutton does see enough work to be a weekly start, but he has just one touchdown on the season, giving him a low floor.

More From DraftKings Nation