Chase Claypool injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Packers

The Chicago Bears took a huge injury blow last week when wide receiver Darnell Mooney went down for the year with an ankle injury. They also lost Chase Claypool in that game to a knee injury, but his injury was suffered late with the game out of reach. The good news is that Claypool was able to get in a limited practice on Wednesday. That start to the week should put him on track to play against the packers.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

With Mooney done for the year, we’ll need to see who gets the lead role, but Claypool could be set up to see a big increase in work. Unfortunately the Bears offense isn’t pass oriented and their quarterback, Justin Fields, is also not 100%, which means we may get Trevor Siemian at the helm. This probably isn’t the week to start Claypool with much confidence.