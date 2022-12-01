Mike Williams doesn’t practice Wednesday ahead of Week 13 vs. Raiders

The Chargers were without Mike Williams on the practice field on Wednesday, as he tries to recover from his ankle injury ahead of their matchup with the Raiders. Williams tweaked his high-ankle sprain two weeks ago and was unable to play in Week 12.

Head coach Brandon Staley has downplayed the severity of the injury, so there is hope that Williams can get back to practice soon and have a chance to play this weekend. The good news for the Chargers and their passing game is that Keenan Allen has been able to return from his hamstring injury finally and played a full complement of snaps without a setback last week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

If Williams can go, he remains a must start due to his ability to put up big numbers on just a few receptions. If he can’t go, Josh Palmer remains a viable play with Justin Herbert at QB.