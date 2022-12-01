Jerick McKinnon not expected to practice Thursday ahead of Week 13 vs. Bengals

Kansas City Chiefs RB Jerick McKinnon is not expected to practice on Thursday ahead of Week 13 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. McKinnon is dealing with a hamstring injury after Week 12’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. We’ll break down the impact on fantasy football for this week.

Fantasy football impact: Jerick McKinnon injury

McKinnon got most of his work in the passing game and that’s been the case since he returned to the lineup. He had three catches on six targets for 26 yards in Week 12. McKinnon only has 39 carries in 11 games this season but 29 catches on 40 targets in that span. McKinnon isn’t trending toward playing this week and if he’s held out, it just means more snaps for Isiah Pacheco, who has come on late to lead the Chiefs’ backfield. Backup RB Ronald Jones got some work last week. He’d be in line to pick up some touches if McKinnon is out this week.