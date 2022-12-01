Bills vs. Patriots inactives: Who is not playing in Week 13

The NFL kicks off Week 13 with an AFC East affair on Thursday Night Football. The New England Patriots host the Buffalo Bills on Amazon Prime Video with plenty of playoff implications. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. ET and the Bills are a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know four players that will definitely not be playing. The Bills ruled out OT Dion Dawkins due to an ankle injury and LB Von Miller due to a knee injury. The Patriots ruled out RB Damien Harris due to a thigh injury and OT Isaiah Wynn due to a foot injury. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here are some of the players in question.

The Bills designated TE Quintin Morris as questionable due to an illness. He was a DNP on the Monday and Tuesday practice participation reports, but then a full on Wednesday, which suggests he’ll play tonight.

The Patriots injury report is lengthier. C David Andrews (thigh), T Yodny Cajuste (calf, back), CB Marcus Jones (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), CB Jalen Mills (groin), and S Jabrill Peppers (illness) are all questionable. Adam Schefter reported that Meyers is expected to play tonight.