Jakobi Meyers gets rocked in Week 13 vs. Bills

The New England Patriots are taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 of the NFL season. The Patriots are trailing late and are trying to mount a comeback or at least save face in the divisional matchup. Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Mac Jones tried to find wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the endzone for a score. Meyers was unable to come down with the pass and, unfortunately, got absolutely blown up on the play. A flag came out, the defender was disqualified for the remainder of the game, and Meyers remained on the ground.

#Bills S Damar Hamlin has just been ejected for his hit on #Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers, a defenseless receiver. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2022

It took Meyers some time to collect himself and exit the field, and he was next shown sitting on the bench talking to trainers. Before the hit, Meyers had had a relatively quiet game bringing in three of his five targets for 22 yards. The score would have brought New England within ten points for a potential late push, but they remain down 24-7 at the two-minute warning.