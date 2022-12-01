 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Jakobi Meyers gets rocked in Week 13 vs. Bills

Jakobi Meyers endured a hard hit in Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By TeddyRicketson Updated
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are taking on the Buffalo Bills in Week 13 of the NFL season. The Patriots are trailing late and are trying to mount a comeback or at least save face in the divisional matchup. Late in the fourth quarter, quarterback Mac Jones tried to find wide receiver Jakobi Meyers in the endzone for a score. Meyers was unable to come down with the pass and, unfortunately, got absolutely blown up on the play. A flag came out, the defender was disqualified for the remainder of the game, and Meyers remained on the ground.

It took Meyers some time to collect himself and exit the field, and he was next shown sitting on the bench talking to trainers. Before the hit, Meyers had had a relatively quiet game bringing in three of his five targets for 22 yards. The score would have brought New England within ten points for a potential late push, but they remain down 24-7 at the two-minute warning.

In This Stream

Bills vs. Patriots: Week 13 odds, news, previews, injury updates, fantasy football options, more

View all 27 stories

More From DraftKings Nation