Cowboys activate WR James Washington to active roster

The Dallas Cowboys activated WR James Washington off injured reserve to the 53-man roster on Saturday ahead of Week 14 vs. the Houston Texans. Washington is set to make his season debut for the Cowboys after missing all of this season due to a fractured foot that required surgery. We’ll break down the fantasy football impact of Washington’s return.

Fantasy football: James Washington return

With Washington back, the Cowboys have four healthy receivers for the first time in a while. Jalen Tolbert and Dennis Houston are the technical “fourth” receivers but have seen limited snaps/targets. CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown have made up 3-wide sets for the Cowboys. Lamb soaks up a lot of the receiving targets and Dallas is very run-oriented with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

So how does Washington fit in? Well, we could see Washington run in the slot a bit. Lamb and Gallup will be on the outside getting most of the snaps. If Washington is going to leech any snaps/usage from anyone it would be Brown. It’s tough to tell how the Cowboys will employ Washington until we actually see him on the field. After Week 14, we can kind of assess the situation better.

Still, Washington isn’t a bad flier before Week 14 if you have the roster spot. If he has a good game, you’re ahead of the field going into the playoffs. That could pay off if you need a wide receiver. The Cowboys have two cupcake games the next two weeks and Week 16 vs. the Eagles could decide the division. Dallas could clinch a playoff spot at 11 wins or if they take down Philly. If that’s the case, players could start to rest, which would open up playing time for Washington.