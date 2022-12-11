Jets vs. Bills inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

We have made it to Week 14 of the NFL season. The New York Jets are heading out on the rod to take on the Buffalo Bills. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Jets have a light injury report this week. Defensive end Micheal Clemons is the only player listed, and he is questionable with an illness. Wide receiver Corey Davis was limited during the week with an illness, but he logged a full participation in practice on Friday and was able to head into the weekend off the report.

The Bills will be without FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle) and DE Jordan Phillips (shoulder). Tackle Dion Dawkins (ankle) and LB Matt Milano (knee) are listed as questionable. Quarterback Josh Allen was on the injury report every week with his elbow issue but was a full participant each day.