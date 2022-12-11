Browns vs. Bengals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

Week 14 of the NFL season continues on Sunday, December 11. The Cleveland Browns will hit the road in a battle of Ohio against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, OH is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Browns have yet to officially rule out a player. Wide receiver Amari Cooper is questionable with a hip injury. He didn’t practice on Wednesday, but that was due to an extra day of rest for the veteran. Cooper practiced in a limited fashion on Thursday but then was downgraded to not practicing on Friday. He is considered a game-time decision and will test his injury during pre-game warmups.

#Browns WR Amari Cooper, dealing with a hip injury, is considered a game-time decision after missing Friday's practice. He told local reporters late this week that he'll be all right, but coaches want to see how he works out before deciding. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 11, 2022

The Bengals have ruled out tight end Hayden Hurt who is dealing with a calf injury. Wide receiver Tee Higgins was listed as a limited participant in practice on Thursday and Friday with a hamstring injury. Despite the limited work, he wasn’t on the team’s injury report heading into the weekend and should play. Running back Joe Mixon is out of concussion protocols and will also play.