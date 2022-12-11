 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Texans vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Texans and Cowboys meet in Week 14 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 14 inactives arrive at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday.

By DKNation Staff
Teagan Quitoriano #84 of the Houston Texans stands in the huddle against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Texans and Cowboys face off Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET in what should be a fairly one-sided matchup. Houston is on track to claim the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Cowboys are improving their playoff position and a strong NFC contender.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as they are released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Texans have a lengthy list of players out including, WR Nico Collins, WR Brandin Cooks, DT Kurt Hinish, and CB Derek Stingley, with C Justin McCray downgraded to out on Saturday. The Cowboys will be without CB Anthony Brown. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The questionable lists include FB Troy Hairston for the Texans and LB Leighton Vander Esch for the Cowboys. Hairston was a DNP at practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a chest injury before getting in a limited session on Friday. Vander Esch came down with an illness on Friday and sat out practice.

