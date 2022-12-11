Texans vs. Cowboys inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Texans and Cowboys face off Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET in what should be a fairly one-sided matchup. Houston is on track to claim the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, while the Cowboys are improving their playoff position and a strong NFC contender.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as they are released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Texans have a lengthy list of players out including, WR Nico Collins, WR Brandin Cooks, DT Kurt Hinish, and CB Derek Stingley, with C Justin McCray downgraded to out on Saturday. The Cowboys will be without CB Anthony Brown. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The questionable lists include FB Troy Hairston for the Texans and LB Leighton Vander Esch for the Cowboys. Hairston was a DNP at practice on Wednesday and Thursday with a chest injury before getting in a limited session on Friday. Vander Esch came down with an illness on Friday and sat out practice.