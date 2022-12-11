Vikings vs. Lions inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Vikings and Lions face off Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. ET in potentially the last notable NFC North game of the season. Minnesota can clinch the division title with a win, but Detroit can keep things interesting with an upset of their own.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. On Friday, the Vikings ruled out DE Jonathan Bullard and the Lions ruled out G Kayode Awosika, LB Derrick Barnes, and CB Chase Lucas. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Vikings have three questionable players on their list, including C Garrett Bradbury (back), T Christian Darrisaw (concussion), and S Harrison Smith (neck). Bradbury was limited all week. Darrisaw was limited Wednesday and Thursday, and then was upgraded to full on Friday. Smith did not practice on Wednesday, but got in limited work Thursday and Friday.

The Lions will likely be without G Evan Brown, who is listed as doubtful with an ankle injury. They have four questionable players, including CB Will Harris (hip), CB Jeff Okudah (illness), WR Kalif Raymond (illness), and QB Nate Sudfeld (illness). Harris was a DNP on Friday, Okudah and Raymond mostly sat before getting in limited work on Friday, and Sudfeld was a DNP all week.