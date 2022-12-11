Eagles vs. Giants inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Eagles and Giants face off Sunday afternoon a critical NFC East showdown. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET with both teams needing a win in this one. Philadelphia can clinch a playoff berth and move closer to the NFC East title with a win. The Giants can improve their playoff position in the wild card race with a win.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. On Friday, the Eagles ruled out LB Shaun Bradley and the Giants ruled out G Joshua Ezeudu, CB Adoree’ Jackson, and G Shane Lemieux. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The only other Eagles player on the final injury report is running back Trey Sermon. He is listed as questionable with an illness that came up after the team’s final practice. He was added on Saturday, which is not a great sign for Sunday.

The Giants will likely be without DT Leonard Williams, who is listed as doubtful with a neck injury. The biggest question is RB Saquon Barkley, who is questionable with a neck injury. Both Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter are reporting on Sunday morning that he is 50/50 to play and it will depend on pre-game workouts.