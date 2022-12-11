Ravens vs. Steelers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Ravens and Steelers face off in Pittsburgh for a big AFC North matchup. The 8-4 Ravens are tied atop the division with the Bengals while the 5-7 Steelers are tied with the Browns. While Pittsburgh is unlikely to win the division, they remain alive in the playoff race heading into what would be a must-win game for them.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. Well, player, as Ravens CB Daryl Worley is the only player formally ruled out. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Ravens will almost certainly be without QB Lamar Jackson, who is listed as doubtful with a knee injury. They also have players listed as questionable, including G Patrick Mekari (toe), LB Del’Shawn Phillips (quadricep), LB Patrick Queen (thigh), LB Kristian Welch (concussion), and G Kevin Zeitler (knee).

The Steelers went into the weekend with WR Diontae Johnson (hip), LB Malik Reed (back), and LB T.J. Watt (ribs) all listed as questionable. However, they were removed from the list on Saturday afternoon and so they’re all good to go for Sunday’s game.