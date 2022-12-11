Jaguars vs. Titans inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Titans and Jaguars face off on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET with Tennessee looking move a little closer to the AFC South title. The Titans have lost two straight to Philadelphia and Cincinnati while Jacksonville is coming off an ugly loss to the Lions.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Jaguars ruled out LB Chad Muma on Friday, while the Titans ruled out DE Denico Autry, CB Tre Avery, WR C.J. Board, WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, and LB David Long. We will get the full list of inactives around 11:30 a.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The biggest name on the Jaguars injury report is QB Trevor Lawrence. He is dealing with a toe injury and was questionable after missing Wednesday and Thursday practices. He got in a limited session on Friday and Adam Schefter is reporting that he is expected to play. WR Zay Jones and S Andre Cisco are both listed as questionable as well. Both were limited all week at practice.

The Titans injury report has three questionable players, including RB Hassan Haskins, DT Jeffery Simmons, and DT Teair Tart. Haskins and Tart were both limited in all three practices. Simmons was limited on Wednesday, downgraded to DNP on Thursday, and back to limited on Friday.