 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Chiefs vs. Broncos inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Chiefs and Broncos meet in Week 14 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 14 inactives arrive at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.

By TeddyRicketson
Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos and Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos warm up prior to a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season will continue on Sunday, December 11. The Kansas City Chiefs will hit the road to take on the Denver Broncos in an AFC West battle. Kickoff from Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Chiefs went into the weekend without ruling out a player. Wide receiver Kadarius Toney was then downgraded on Saturday and will miss the game due to his hamstring injury. Guard Joe Thuney has been dealing with an ankle injury and is questionable for the game. Thuney is expected to play.

The Broncos will be without LB Dakota Allen (hamstring), TE Andrew Beck (hamstring) and WR Courtland Sutton (hamstring). Defensive tackle D.J. Jones (shoulder, G Dalton Risner (shoulder, back), LB Justin Strand (knee) and DE Eyioma Uwazurike (illness) are all listed as questionable.

More From DraftKings Nation