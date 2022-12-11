Bucs vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers face off on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET in a matchup both need to improve their playoff position. The Bucs are 6-6 and have a 1.5 game lead on the Falcons in the NFC South. The 49ers are 8-4 and have a one-game lead on the Seahawks in the NFC West.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are definitely not playing. The Bucs do not have any players listed as out, while the 49ers will be without QB Jimmy Garoppolo, S Tarvarius Moore, and DT Hassan Ridgeway. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Bucs will likely be without S Mike Edwards, S Antoine Winfield, OT Tristan Wirfs, all of whom are listed as doubtful for the game. RB Leonard Fournette (foot), DT Akiem Hicks (foot), and CB Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadricep) are all listed as questionable. Fournette and Hicks both sat out Friday’s practice, but are expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.

49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa is questionable with a hamstring injury. While he sat out practice all week, Adam Schefter is reporting he is expected to play.