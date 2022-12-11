Panthers vs. Seahawks inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Seahawks and Panthers face off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday with Seattle looking to hang around in the NFC West race with the 49ers. The Panthers are returning from their bye after beating the Broncos in Charlotte.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff. We know quite a few questionable players and some players that almost assuredly will not play, but nobody was ruled out on the final injury report. We will get the full list of inactives around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

Carolina has four players listed as questionable, including S Myles Hartsfield, DT Matt Ioannidis, LB Cory Littleton, and S Xavier Woods. Hartsfield, Ioannidis, and Littleton were all DNPs on Wednesday and Thursday before getting in a limited practice on Friday. Woods was limited all week.

Seattle has five players listed as questionable, including RBs Kenneth Walker and DeeJay Dallas, TE Will Dissly, WR DK Metcalf, and S Ryan Neal. Walker and Dallas both sat out practice all week and are not expected to play, per Adam Schefter. Metcalf injured his hip during the week and sat out Friday’s practice, but is expected to play, per Ian Rapoport.