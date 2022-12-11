Dolphins vs. Chargers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 14

The Dolphins and Chargers face off at SoFi Stadium in LA for the final game of Week 14 Sunday. The Sunday Night Football contest kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET with both teams badly in need of a win for playoff positioning.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know which players are trending in the wrong direction. We will get the full list of inactives around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know about players in question.

The Dolphins have listed WR River Cracraft as doubtful, which means he is highly unlikely to play. They have four questionable players, including OT Terron Armstead, QB Teddy Bridgewater, TE Durham Smythe, and DT Justin Zimmer. Armstead was a DNP on Wednesday, but got in limited work on Thursday and Friday.

The Chargers have designated CB Bryce Callahan, S Derwin James, DT Sebastian Joseph, and OT Trey Pipkins as doubtful, so they will likely all be inactive. TE Richard Rodgers is questionable after suffering a knee injury late in the week and missing Friday’s practice.