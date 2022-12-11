Tyler Boyd suffers finger injury, OUT for Week 14 vs. Browns

Update: Boyd has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a finger injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North battle. Early in the first quarter, wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a finger injury. He was visibly upset and in pain and threw his glove and helmet before heading to the locker room.

Tyler Boyd just threw his glove and helmet and is being taken to the locker room #Bengals — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) December 11, 2022

Tyler Boyd goes to the locker room after hurting his finger on a pass on second down. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) December 11, 2022

Boyd headed into this week as Cincinnati’s third-best wideout. He has 45 receptions on 65 targets for 655 yards and four touchdowns through 12 games. Boyd plays his role well in the offense, though, and his being sidelined certainly doesn’t help Cincinnati. As long as he is sidelined, either Trenton Irwin or Trent Taylor will likely see an uptick in usage.