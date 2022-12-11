 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tyler Boyd suffers finger injury, OUT for Week 14 vs. Browns

Tyler Boyd suffered a finger injury in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

Tyler Boyd #83 of the Cincinnati Bengals reacts during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Paycor Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Update: Boyd has been ruled out for the rest of the game with a finger injury.

The Cincinnati Bengals are taking on the Cleveland Browns in an AFC North battle. Early in the first quarter, wide receiver Tyler Boyd suffered a finger injury. He was visibly upset and in pain and threw his glove and helmet before heading to the locker room.

Boyd headed into this week as Cincinnati’s third-best wideout. He has 45 receptions on 65 targets for 655 yards and four touchdowns through 12 games. Boyd plays his role well in the offense, though, and his being sidelined certainly doesn’t help Cincinnati. As long as he is sidelined, either Trenton Irwin or Trent Taylor will likely see an uptick in usage.

